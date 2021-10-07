Actor Vijay Varma Explores 'surreal Spot' In Varanasi; 'reminded Of Interstellar'

Gully Boy star Vijay Varma is currently busy filming for a new project in Varanasi. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and informed his fans and followers that he is exploring a "surreal spot" in the midst of his shoot. He revealed that the spot reminded him of a scene from the film Interstellar. Take a look.

Vijay Varma reminded of Interstellar in Varanasi

Taking to photo-sharing site Instagram, Vijay Varma dropped several pictures from Varanasi's Latif Shah Dam. Looking at the dam, the actor revealed that he thought of the 'giant wave' scene from Interstellar. In the pictures, he can be seen sporting a white t-shirt along with faded denim shorts. He also posed with the crew members of the film.

As for the caption, Varma wrote, "Stole a few mins from the shoot yesterday to visit this surreal spot close to our shoot location. This dam reminded me of the giant wave from Interstellar. Absolutely Magical '#crewlife.'"

According to news agency ANI, the Pink actor shared his 'wonderful' experience of visiting a Dargah by the dam along with the cast and crew members.

He said, "Shooting in and around Varanasi has been a wonderful experience so far. Recently I visited the Latif Shah Dam waterfall and the scenic beauty of it is just wow, especially during monsoon time. By the dam, there is the wonderful Dargah and I could not help myself but visit it. One fine day I just left the set of the film without informing anyone and took along a few of my staff members and a co-actor along with me and visited the place and it was really wonderful experience."

Recently, Varma had also visited a few holy places in the city, while also exploring the famous street food in the Northern city. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Vijay who made his Hindi debut with Chittagong in 2012, was last seen in 2021's web series, OK Computer.

He played the role of Saajan Kundu and the series is available on Disney+ Hotstar. He has several projects in the pipeline such as Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Hurdang with Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha.

Image: Facebook/@vijayvarma