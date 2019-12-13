Actors In Sabyasachi: Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma & Other Stars In Exquisite Attires

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a popular Indian Bengali designer known worldwide for his magical bridal lehenga. Mukherjee is one of the Associate Designer Members of the Fashion Design Council of India and the youngest board member of the National Museum of Indian Cinema. Almost every bride dreams of dressing a Sabyasachi lehenga on her wedding day. Here are Bollywood actors in Sabyasachi attire that you must check out:

Bollywood actors in Sabyasachi attire:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in a Sabyasachi Benarasi sari and a Kurta churidar Nehru jacket were spotted at the Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on their first anniversary.

In the picture, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have worn similar shades of maroon. Deepika's salwar is all about golden embroidery and Banarasi prints. She wore a closed neck ornament with similar patterned Bangles. Her dupatta with golden polka dots very well complemented her attire. Ranveer Singh has sported a pastel floral kurta, beneath a heavy printed darker-toned jacket. Ranveer wore a similar colored headgear and accentuated his overall look with a pair of sunglasses.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wore a Sabyasachi attire in which, Anushka is dressed up in a multi-colored lehenga, floral blouse, and black & golden Dupatta. Virat is all set in his all-white attire. He has worn a white pant, french collar short kurta and a Nehru Jacker on it.

The Bollywood diva, Karisma Kapoor looks stunning in a dark red color saree by Sabyasachi with red and golden stripe louse and big jhumkas on it.

Katrina Kaif is wearing a red color lehenga here with red and golden Dupatta by Sabyasachi's clothing for Diwali.

In this picture, Sonam Kapoor is wearing a cream and golden color saree and a jacket blouse which embraces the look. She completed the look with a pair of Kundan earrings.

