Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan & Other Actors Who Would Star In Remake Of Hollywood Films

Remaking and recreating movies has now become a trend in Bollywood. The industry has adapted several Hollywood blockbusters and created them in Hindi adding a Bollywood touch to them. Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and many other stars are gearing up for some upcoming Hindi remakes of some Hollywood classics, check out the list here.

The Intern

The Intern is based on the 2015's American comedy film of the same name. Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to make an official announcement about starring in the film. Earlier, The Intern was supposed to feature Rishi Kapoor. The original film stars Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, and Rene Russo, with supporting performances from Anders Holm, Andrew Rannells, Adam DeVine, and Zack Pearlman.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone’s making clip of ‘Second Hand Jawaani’ screams friendship & fun; watch

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is a Bollywood remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film, Forrest Gump. Loosely based on the American drama, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan in the title role with Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh. Forrest Gump is based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The original film stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson and Sally Field.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's stills from 'YJHD' will get you nostalgic; see pics

The Girl On The Train

The Girl On The Train is a mystery thriller film starring Parineeti Chopra. The film is a Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic of the same name. The film is originally based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Girl On The Train was supposed to be released in May, however, due to the pandemic, it has been pushed. The Hollywood version of the movie stars Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans, Allison Janney, Édgar Ramírez, and Lisa Kudrow.

Also Read | When Deepika Padukone shares her guide to fashion and speaks about her style evolution

Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara is based on Hollywood classic The Fault in Our Stars, based on John Green's 2012 novel of the same name. The original film stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. And the Bollywood version features Sushant Singh Rajput, Saif Ali Khan and debutante Sanjana Sanghi. Dil Bechara will release on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar. The film follows the story of two cancer patients who fall in love with each other at a cancer support group.

Also Read | Making of Deepika Padukone's 'Be Intehaan' song: When the star called it 'passionate'

Rambo

Filmmaker Sidharth Anand announced the remake of Hollywood cult classic Rambo (1982), during the 70th Cannes International Film Festival. The film featured Sylvester Stallone in the leading role. Rambo's Bollywood remake will see Tiger Shroff stepping into the shoes of Stallone. In an older interview with a news portal, director Sidharth announced that the film will go on floors in January 2020 and will be released on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2020).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.