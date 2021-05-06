Actress Abhilasha Patil passes away due to Covid-19 complications, tributes pour in

Actor Abhilasha Patil, who has been a part of films like Chhichhore, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Good Newwz, recently passed away on May 4 due to COVID-19 complications. The actress who has appeared in a host of Marathi films was in her early 40s when she left for heavenly abode. Abhilasha is survived by her husband and son. Several actors mourned the demise of the actress while recalling working with her. Abhilasha was also known for her work in Marathi movies like Te Aath Diwas, Pipsi, Bayko Deta Ka Bayko, Prawaas, and Tujha Majha Arrange Marriage.

Celebrities mourn Abhilasha Patil's death

Actress Pallavi Ajay was the first one to condole the death of the actress. She shared Abhilasha’s picture from her daily soap and wrote, “You were working hard... We met at baapmanus... You were my mother. . ′′ Just enjoy... You used to work like this... It is difficult to address you in the past... Wherever you are, keep doing a lot of work... Love you.” Actor-director Shashank Udapurkar also paid tribute to the actress with her picture and wrote, “Abhilasha Patil, very hard working and energetic co-artist... We worked together in PRAWAAS. Don't have words to express RIP Abhilasha Ji.”

The news of her demise was shared by assistant director Prakash Patel, who shared a picture with the actress and wrote, "Hard to believe that this was our last pic together...I pray that your soul finds peace...You will be missed Abhilasha Patil Ma'am....#abhilashapatil #marathiactress #rip #castingdirectorpareshpatel" Actress Kavitta Amarjeett penned a moving tribute for Abhilasha on her Instagram account. She wrote, "#abhilashapatil#will miss u#not done 5 years back you met me on the sets of a film that we did together. Since then we became very good friends....a lot of sharing always happened between both of us. Until the last phone call, you discussed optimism and compassion in these crazy times...How could you leave us just like that suddenly???? I'm not able to come to terms with it. A friend whom. I could relate to has gone ....always struggling for good opportunities and I felt so proud of you for what you were.....I will miss u Abhilasha ......With a heavy heart, I say RIP"

IMAGE: CRICBOLLYBUZZ/ Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.