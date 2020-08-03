Adah Sharma's Latest Instagram Post All About 'Ice Eyes Baby', See Pic

Adah Sharma recently uploaded an interesting video on Instagram Reels with a filter that made it look like the actor had 12 eyes. She quoted a well-known saying by Mahatma Gandhi in her video and uploaded an interesting caption as well. Fans and admirers have showered love on her new video through likes and comments.

Adah Sharma's Post

Actor Adah Sharma recently uploaded a video where she could be seen with multiple eyes on her face. The actor could be heard quoting Gandhi, she said - 'An eye for an eye would make the whole world blind'. The caption of this post was also rather interesting as the actor was seen doing some wordplay there and wrote - 'Ice eyes baby'.

The video has gained 85.5k views and 1096 comments until now. Most of the comments were by fans who liked the video. Fans showered emojis in the comments section of the video. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Adah Sharma's Instagram

Adah Sharma is quite active on social media and keeps posting regularly to keep her fans updated. In one of her recent posts, the actor was posing with Mr. Bean and two dummies. The post was a fun look at friendship day as Adah wrote a funny caption as to how the dummies were her best friends. She wrote - TAG your bestest friends ! Happy Friendship day!"Adah you will have to make friends in the industry if you want to get work! " so I did ! And I have cultivated some wonderful friendships in the past year.I met Gyan Prakash ,Savitri on the sets of Commando 3. I felt Savitri and me really got along because she kept her eyes closed most of our friendship , Gyanu wanted to be more than friends so now we are giraffe and eagle... Take a look at her post:

Like her recent video, this post gained many comments as well. Most of the comments were positive and by fans. Take a look at all the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Adah Sharma's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Adah Sharma's Instagram

