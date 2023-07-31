Adah Sharma Starrer Commando To Premiere To OTT On This Date; New Poster Out

Adah Sharma has had a successful year with the release of The Kerala Story. Now, the actress will be seen on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar with Commando. The show stars debutant Prem in the lead role alongside her. In the latest development, its release date has been announced.

3 things you need to know

Commando is part of the franchise started in 2013 with Commando: A One Man Army.

It starred Vidyut Jammwal in the titular role.

The original film was followed by Commando 2 and Commando 3 in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

When is Commando releasing?

Adah took to her Instagram handle to announce the release of Commando. Her post stated the show will start streaming on Disney+ from 11th August. Sharing a new poster from the series, the actress wrote, "NEVER leave a brother behind, even if it means crossing all borders and lines. Watch the action-packed thriller #HotstarSpecials #Commando, streaming from 11th August only on @disneyplushotstar. #CommandoOnHotstar."

(Adah Sharma shared the poster of Commando on her Instagram handle)

Commando is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and it is touted to be a tale of valour and patriotism. It will feature high-octane action scenes. Shah said in a statement, “A power-packed action and drama, ‘Commando’ is sure to grip the audiences. Roping in Prem to essay the role of the ultimate Commando was an incredible journey we embarked upon. He is extremely talented and slips into the character with ease. Moreover, collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar once again was a great experience.”

Meet the supporting cast of Commando

Commando also stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in major roles. The series is produced by Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd. Meanwhile, Adah Sharma will be next seen in Commando 4 and The Game of Girgit.