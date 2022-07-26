Adele Announces Fresh LA Residency Tour Dates After Postponing Shows Due To COVID-19 Scare

Singer Adele who faced a strong backlash for cancelling her LA residency tour in 2021, recently surprised fans with new dates. The Rolling in the Deep singer was forced to postpone the tour days back in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions and scare. The singer in a new post penned a special message to her fans while sharing her happiness on the same.

Adele had postponed her Las Vegas residency in January, saying in an Instagram video that COVID-19 had caused delays and the show was simply not ready. Then, earlier this month, she held her first public concert in five years, playing for two nights at London's Hyde Park.

Adele announces LA residency dates

An ecstatic Adele took to Instagram and shared the exciting news with fans while announcing the new tour dates. According to Hyper Bazaar, Weekends with Adele will start on November 18 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and run through March 25, 2023. Fans who had tickets for the original show dates or had been wait-listed for presale will be given early access to tickets for the 32 scheduled performances.

"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them." She continued, "But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one."

"To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me," she concluded.

Earlier, this year in January, the star who was completely broken down after postponing the tour dates, explained in the video how a major COVID-19 outbreak among her team made the show “impossible to finish” in time.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time,” she said a day before the residency was set to begin. “I can’t give you what I have right now, and I’m gutted. I’m gutted.” Directly addressing fans who purchased tickets for opening night and had already arrived in Vegas to see her, the “30" artist added that she was “really embarrassed” and “so sorry to everyone who travelled to get here.”

IMAGE: Instagram/adele