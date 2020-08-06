Adil Hussain Shares Some Advice For Newcomers, Says 'fame Can't Be The Main Objective'

Actor Adil Hussain is currently making headlines after the release of his new movie Pareeksha. Recently, in an interview with Deccan Herald, the actor shared a piece of advice for newcomers in Bollywood and also talked about his journey. Adil Hussain addressed the newcomers and said that before taking up the profession, a person must ask oneself whether he loves acting.

Adil Hussain's advice for newcomers in Bollywood

Further, Adil Hussain mentioned that newcomers should understand the acting process if they are meant to be an actor. He added that one must get the joy in the process and not be in it just for fame or money. Adil stated that it is good if an actor gets fame but that cannot be the main objective for an actor.

Talking about his experience of working with the director of Pareeksha, Adil Hussain said that Prakash Jha is one of the prolific directors of the country. He continued that he has been tracking Prakash's work for a long time and even followed him when he made more mainstream projects in Bollywood. Adding to that, the actor said that Prakash makes films that revolve around socially and politically relevant subjects. He stated that it was a delight to work with him.

Also Read| Amul vs China: Koena Mitra lauds dairy giant for topical, Adil Hussain questions Twitter

Adil Hussain talks about his character in Pareeksha

Adil Hussain also gave insights into how he prepared for his role as a rickshaw driver in Pareeksha. He mentioned that he grew up in a small town in Assam and added that cycles and rickshaws were the main modes of transportation in his hometown. He became friends with one of the rickshaw drivers and they had many conversations. He mentioned that it was a reference point for his role.

Also Read| Prakash Jha, Adil Hussain talk about their film 'Pareeksha' and importance of education

Talking about his journey and his toughest movie, Adil Hussain revealed that he was always interested in action and he was eight years old when he used to act in plays. The actor said that later he joined the National School of Drama and that proved to be a good experience. Adil Hussain also shared the name of his toughest movie. He said it was Marathi movie Arunoday with Tannishtha Chatterjee. It revolved around a cop who is searching for his daughter. He stated that the film was a difficult one for as he just could not imagine the situation that was showcased in the movie.

Also Read| Adil Hussain shares teaser of 'Star Trek: Discovery', plays a prominent character

Also Read| Prakash Jha talks about his upcoming venture 'Pareeksha', calls it a very personal story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.