Adipurush: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Film's Box Office Milestones

Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush made its debut on the silver screen on June 16. Post its release, the film came under fire for its 'colloquial' dialogues and VFX. Despite this, Adipurush managed to break various box office records.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush is headlined by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

The film collected Rs 375 crore gross in four days globally.

A steep downfall in collections was witnessed on the fourth day of its release.

Biggest opening day

Adipurush registered a domestic opening of Rs 110 crore gross in all languages. The overseas gross collection was Rs 30 crore, making the sum total Rs 140 crore on Day 1. With this, the film left behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. They minted Rs 54 crore and Rs 53.95 crore respectively on Day 1 in Hindi.

Biggest opening weekend worldwide

Adipurush collected a total of Rs 340 crore in three days worldwide, becoming the Indian film with the highest opening weekend. It is followed by Salman Khan’s Sultan and Bahubali 2 - The Conclusion. While Sultan’s first weekend collection was Rs 210 crore, Prabhas' Bahubali 2 minted Rs 209 crore.

(Adipurush released on June 16. It stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon | Image: Prabhas/Instagram)

Second highest weekend collection in India (Hindi)

Adipurush became the second highest Hindi weekend grosser with a total of Rs 113 crore nett in just three days of its release. According to the breakdown, it made Rs 37.25 crore on its first day and slightly more on its second, reaching Rs 38 crore. On Sunday, Adipurush reported earnings of Rs 38.25 crore. It is just behind Pathaan which crossed the mark of Rs 160 crore in its first weekend.

Highest opener in Telugu in 2023

Adipurush had the biggest opening in Telugu in 2023 with over Rs 45 crore collection on Friday. It is only behind RRR, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Saaho which earned Rs 54 crore, Rs 48 crore, and Rs 42 crore respectively on their first day.

(Adipurush released in multiple Indian languagues | Image: Prabhas/Instagram)

Fastest Indian film to cross 100 crore mark

Adipurush is also the 5th fastest Indian film to cross the mark the Rs 100 crore mark. While KGF Chapter 2 achieved this milestone in 2 days. Baahubali 2, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai took 3 days to reach this mark. Adipurush achieved this milestone in 3 days.