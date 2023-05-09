Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan Has Blink-and-miss Appearance In The Trailer

The trailer of Adipurush was finally released on May 9 at a grand event in Mumbai. The event was attended by the film's main leads Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Filmmaker Om Raut and actors Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage too were present at the venue. Also in attendance were film's producer Bhushan Kumar and lyricist Manoj Muntashir. However, Saif Ali Khan, once again skipped the event, though he is playing Lankesh in the film. Meanwhile, makers too had very less to offer to Saif's fans as he was only seen in two frames.

Saif Ali Khan's character has been in the news ever since the makers of the film released its first teaser back in 2022. When team Adipurush released their first teaser, the role of Lankesh by Saif Ali Khan didn't go down well with a set of people on social media. Many criticised the filmmakers for "poor VFX" and for showing Lankesh in a very different way. However, after the release of the film's new trailer, fans seem to like both the VFX and Saif Ali Khan's look as Lankesh.

Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh before and after

Saif Ali Khan's look as Lankesh in the 2022 teaser was highly criticised. In one of the frames, he was shown without tikka and with kohl in his eyes. The actor also sported short hair for his look.

On the contrary, Saif was shown in a different avatar in the latest trailer. In one of the two frames that showed Saif Ali Khan, the actor was shown in disguise as a saint to trick Sita (Kriti Sanon). For his sage look, Lankesh was seen wearing saffron clothes, sporting a red tikka and long hair. In another frame, the actor was seen sitting before a huge shiva linga, mostly mediating and offering his prayers to lord Shiva.

Saif Ali Khan skips Adipurush events

It wasn't just Adipurush's trailer release, but Saif Ali Khan also skipped the special screening of the trailer that the makers held for Prabhas' fans in Hyderabad on Monday. Saif Ali Khan has been low key about attending Adipurush's promotional events, including the poster releases on several occasions. In fact, the makers haven't introduced his character's poster like they did for Hanuman, Ram and Sita on different festivals.

More about Adipurush

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is all set to hit the theaters globally on June 16. Before that, the film produced by Bhushan Kumar will be screened at Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. The film will reportedly release on over 4300 screens across the globe. It will release in Hindi and Telugu languages.