Adipurush Trailer Review: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-led Magnum Opus Is Highly Anticipated

Finally, the makers of Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, will unveil the trailer today in Mumbai. Ever since the makers announced the release date, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. Helmed by Om Raut, the movie also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. For the unversed, the makers will release the trailer at 1:53 pm. The event will be graced by the stars, including Prabhas, Kriti, and Saif. The movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and also stars Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles. Adipurush will hit the theatres on June 16.