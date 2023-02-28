Aditi Rao Hydari Dances With Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth, Video Goes Viral

Aditi Rao Hydari has been in the headlines for her relationship with actor Siddharth for a long time now. Now, the rumoured couple has posted a dance video on social media, which immediately went viral. Aditi took to her Instagram on Monday (February 27) to share a clip where the rumoured couple can be seen grooving to the popular song Tum Tum from the Tamil film Enemy.

In the video, Aditi was dressed in a floral co-ord set, while Siddharth sported a black shirt and denim jeans. In between the dancing, they both glanced at one another and smiled. In the end, Aditi pushed Siddharth and they both laughed as he stood with his back to the camera and shimmied.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Dance monkeys - The Reel deal.” Check out the video here:

More on Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's relationship

According to reports, Siddharth and Aditi began dating in 2021 after meeting on the sets of their movie Maha Samundram. The rumours have not been confirmed or dismissed by either of them. Since then, the couple has frequently been spotted out and about in Mumbai. They also attended the wedding of actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in Chandigarh.

Last year, the Rang De Basanti actor posted a sweet birthday wish for Aditi on his Instagram account and wrote, "Happy Happy. Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't! (red heart emoji)."

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari is now preparing for the release of the historical drama Taj - Divided by Blood. She plays the part of Anarkali in the show. In addition, Aditi has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi as her next work project. On the other hand, Siddharth's will be seen in Indian 2.