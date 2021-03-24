Aditi Rao Hydari Jokes About 'lunchtime Harassment' With Her Make-up And Hair Artist

Murder 3 actor Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram story on Tuesday evening to share the video of her candid moments in a break during work. The video is actually a repost from her make-up and hair artist Kyana Emmot who captured Hydari in a funny video during their lunch break. In the video, Aditi was seen candidly looking at her phone and playing with her hair while Emmot filmed her in a selfie video. Emmot eventually breaks her silence and says "oh yeah" which drew Aditi's attention and both of them burst into laughter. Emmot jokingly wrote on the Instagram story "Lunchtime harassment @aditiraohydari". Check out Aditi Rao Hydari's video snaps here-

A sneak peek of Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari's hair and makeup artist Kyana Emmot also appeared when she jumped on the bandwagon of "Bootyup Challenge". In the video, Aditi can be seen doing butt-ups with Kyana in her vanity van and Aditi flashed her bright smile before Kyana picked her up for doing the deadlift. The Padmaavat actor sported a blue coloured jumpsuit and she accessorized her look with a brown belt and a pair of diamond earrings. Aditi wrote in the caption "Dead lifts ft. @kyana.emmot. ‘#ShootDiaries’, ‘VanityVanDiaries, ‘#BootyUps Challenge".

In one of her recent posts, she showed her acute sense of Monday blues. She added three Instagram posts posing for the camera, dressed in a lime green ensemble in different poses. Her posts reflected her state of mind and she wrote "Not ready to Monday" in all captions.

Details of Aditi Rao Hydari's recent work and upcoming movies

Aditi Rao Hydari recently appeared in the digitally released film Girl on the Train alongside Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwari, Jacquline Fernandes, and many more. She will be seen in the anthology titled Ajeeb Daastaans, which features four films directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani. The official teaser dropped on March 19, 2021, and the film will star Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Inayat Verma, and many more with Aditi. It is set to premiere digitally on April 16. Aditi will also be seen in Tamil romantic-drama film Hey Sinamika co-starring Dulqueer Salmaan and Kajal Agarwal. She will also appear in the 2021 Telugu films Maha Samudram and Tughlaq Durbar.

Promo Image Source: Aditi Rao's Instagram

