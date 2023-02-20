Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth Step Out Together For Lunch Amid Dating Rumours | Watch

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been linked together since last year. On Monday, they were spotted leaving a Mumbai restaurant after having lunch. While they have left fans speculating about their relationship status, the netizens have been shipping them together and eagerly waiting for an official announcement confirming their rumoured love.

On Monday, Siddharth and Aditi were snapped in Mumbai together. In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, Aditi was seen exiting the place first, followed by Siddharth, who came out afterwards and covered his face with a mask. It seemed like they avoided getting clicked together. Separately, Aditi smiled for the paparazzi.

Aditi was dressed in a peach-coloured shirt with comfy leggings. Siddharth opted for a T-shirt and blue denim. After their date, they were seen leaving the spot in the same SUV car.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attend an engagement ceremony

Earlier in January, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attended Telugu actor Sharwanand's engagement ceremony together. They were clicked together posing with Sharwanand and his wife-to-be Rakshitha Shetty. Both actors opted for traditional Indian clothes and looked adorable together.

On the work front, Aditi will be seen in the upcoming web series Taj- Divided By Blood opposite Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Shubham Kumar Mehra and Aashim Gulati. It will premiere on Zee5 on March 3. In the show, Aditi will be seen playing the role of Anarkali. It will take the viewers back to the Mughal era and how the dynasty ruled over its subjects.

Aditi will also be seen in a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi. The first look was launched recently and the Rockstar actress will be seen playing the role of a courtesan in it. The streaming date of the show will be announced soon.