Aditya Chopra Introduces 'Saathi Card' For Film Industry's Daily Wage Earners & Families

Filmmaker and MD of one of India's leading production houses, Yash Raj Films (YRF), Aditya Chopra has recently launched s Saathi Card in order to provide health insurance, school feel allowance, ration supply, among other benefits to the film industry's daily wage earners and their families, reported news agency, ANI.

The card is modelled on the lines of a globally acclaimed policy concept of 'universal basic support' under The Yash Chopra Foundation, that is named after the late Bollywood's all-time great filmmaker, Yash Chopra. Reportedly, anyone who is a registered member of the Hindi Film Federation in Mumbai, Maharashtra, is 35 years of age or above and has at least one direct dependent, will be eligible to apply for the Saathi Card.

The cardholders will be able to use it for healthcare that includes health insurance upto two lakhs, free annual check-ups and discounts on medical bills and treatment services. Registered individuals will also be able to use the card to support their children's education as YRF is providing an allowance for school fees, stationery and uniforms. They can also use the Saathi Card to purchase food ration supplies.

The report suggest YRF recently launched Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative to provide minimun basic support to film industry's daily wage earners who are affected by the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic. They also initiated a direct benefit transfer of Rs 5,000 to the women and senior citizens of the entertainment industry, as well as distributed ration kits to a family of four members for a specified period of time.

Speaking further about the intiative, Senior Vice President of YRF, Akshaye Widhani said, "At Yash Raj Films we believe not just about reactively donating but it is rather a more strategic thought process and plan of action to create sustainable impact in the lives of our beneficiaries. The Saathi Card is our way of being there as a friend and support system to those who form the backbone of our industry. In times to come, we will expand the scope of this support to enhance the quality of life for those part of our community."

The filmmaker, Chopra, has also planned to vaccinate thousands of workers of the Hindi film fraternity that helped shoots to restart in the city. In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, Chopra lent his support to thousands of daily wage earners of the industry by crediting money directly into their bank accounts.

IMAGE: PTI