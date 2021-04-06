Aditya Narayan On COVID Symptoms To Kartik Aaryan Buying Lamborghini: Read Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Aditya Narayan opening up about the ‘unbearable’ pain he felt after testing positive for COVID-19 to Kartik Aaryan buying a new Lamborghini, many celebrities made headlines on April 6. Read ahead to see the daily entertainment news recap.

Aditya Narayan on COVID-19 symptoms

In an interview with Spotboye, singer Aditya Narayan said that he experienced ‘unbearable’ pain after he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. He also said that he was left in tears on the first night of his hospitalisation. Aditya recalled that he did not realise that he was in pain because he had contracted the novel Coronavirus, but instead thought he had ‘messed up in the gym’.

Kartik Aaryan buys himself a swanky car

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share a video of him collecting his new car from the showroom. The actor bought himself a black Lamborghini. In the video shared by the actor, he is posing for the camera standing beside the car and is seen getting scared of the loud noise.

Satish Kaushik requests government to add more hospitals and beds for children

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik took to his Twitter to express concerns over the fewer number of hospitals that treat children who have contracted COVID-19. In his tweet, he wrote, “This wave of Corona is affecting children a lot. There r Wadia & SRCC hospitals for them in South Mumbai. Sadly not many hospitals in Suburbs. Humble request to have more hospitals & beds fr children from Borivali to Juhu”.

This wave of Corona is affecting children a lot.there r Wadia & SRCC hospitals for them in SouthMumbai.Sadly not many hospitals in Suburbs.Humble request to hv more hospitals & beds fr children from Borivali to Juhu @OfficeofUT @rajeshtope11 @AslamShaikh_MLA @IqbalSinghChah2 — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 5, 2021

Thala Ajith's video of taking phone from a maskless fan

Thala Ajith took away the phone of a maskless fan in Thiruvanmiyur. The actor had been there to cast his vote and later also posed for the paparazzi. He gave the phone back to the fan and urged them to wear a mask.

#ThalaAjith Requested his Fans to wear Mask!

#TamilNaduElections2021pic.twitter.com/2t3O6S8ydL — Alangar Cinemas Tirunelveli (@AlangarCinemas) April 6, 2021

Salma Hayek to star in House Of Gucci alongside Lady Gaga

Salma Hayek is going to essay the role of the real-life clairvoyant Pina Auriemma in her upcoming film House Of Gucci. In an interview with Deadline, the producer of the film Giannina Scott said that she is glad that Salma is a part of the film. The cast of the film also includes Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston and Al Pacino.

