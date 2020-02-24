Aditya Narayan, Sonu Nigam And Other Bollywood Singers Who Have Been In Controversies

Popular singers like Aditya Narayan, Daler Mehndi, and Sonu Nigam have been part of big controversies. Let’s take a look at Bollywood’s popular singers who have been part of a controversy. Read on to know more about these renowned singers and the controversies they were involved in:

Aditya Narayan

Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan was arrested by the Versova police station in an accident case. According to reports, the singer rammed his car into an auto-rickshaw, injuring the driver and a female passenger. The singer later took them to the hospital and paid their medical bills.

Ankit Tiwari

Popular singer Ankit Tiwari, who is famous for songs Galliyan and Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu, was a part of a big controversy. He was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting her female friend on many occasions for over a year. But later, the verdict was in the favour of Ankit and he was released from all the charges.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is one of the most controversial personalities in the industry. The most known incident was when he criticized filmmakers Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt for having Pakistani artists in their films. He also slammed the Khans of Bollywood. He then faced a tremendous amount of backlash.

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam has been among the most influential artists and has enjoyed his success as a singer. But he ignited a controversy when he expressed his displeasure on the use of loudspeakers during Azaan. There were many celebs who came out in support of the singer. But he also faced backlash for hurting their religious sentiments. A 'fatwa' was also issued against him by Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi of the West Bengal Minority Council.

Daler Mehndi

Bollywood singer Daler Mehndi has been convicted by a court in Patiala, Punjab, in a human trafficking case that had been going on for around 15 years. In the human trafficking case, complainants alleged that Daler and his brother took ‘passage money’ from them to help them migrate illegally to the U.S. The court sentenced him to two years in jail. He was released on bail.

