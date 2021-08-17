Aditya Rawal To Act Opposite Debutante Pallak Lalwani And Zahaan Kapoor In 'Faraaz'

Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal is all set to star in the upcoming Hansal Mehta directorial film Faraaz. The film also cast debutants Pallak Lalwani and Zahaan Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is based on Bangladesh's Holey Artisan Cafe attack of July 2016. It is being widely promoted after its first look that was released earlier this month. The actors of the film recently revealed how they were trained months before coming on the sets.

Aditya Rawal reveals his excitement about the project

Aditya Rawal, who made his acting debut with Bamfaad, will play one of the lead roles in the upcoming film Faraaz. As per a statement by the filmmakers, Rawal was handpicked for the role in the film. He went through several gruelling sessions for months to get ready for his character. The film will mark the actor's theatrical debut. In an Instagram post, Aditya Rawal thanked the makers and revealed he was proud to be chosen for the role. He wrote, "Here's the first look of #Faraaz, our film based on Bangladesh's most terrifying attack. Thank you @hansalmehta sir for believing in me! Thank you @anubhavsinhaa sir @mahana_films and #BhushanKumar sir for the opportunity! So proud to be a part of this one." Late actor Shashi Kapoor's grandson will also make his Bollywood debut with Faraaz.

Pallak Lalwani on playing a lead in Faraaz

Actor Pallak Lalwani had earlier worked in the South industry in several films. She is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Faraaz. Talking about the preparation she had to do for the film, Lalwani revealed she is grateful to have begun her Bollywood journey with Faraaz' director. The actor further revealed how she and her co-leads were given the freedom to explore their characters. She also mentioned that they attended several workshops for months before going to the sets. While sharing the first look of the film, the actor wrote, "A dream finds its first heartbeat!."

The film Faraaz is being jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films' Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal and Mazahir Mandasaurwala. Details about the leads' characters are not revealed yet. The screenplay of the film was given by Ritesh Shah, Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor.

IMAGE: ADITYA RAWAL, PALLAKL'S INSTAGRAM AND ZAHAAN KAPOOR'S TWITTER

