Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh Attend MI Vs GT IPL Match | Photos

Bollywood celebrities including Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza, Ritesh Deshmukh and Hansika Motwani attended the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede stadium on May 12. Their photos and videos from the stadium have been doing the rounds on social media. It also goes on to show that team Mumbai has a lot of local support.

The official Instagram page of the Indian Premier League shared a video of Anil and Aditya wherein they could be seen meeting MI captain Rohit Sharma. The Night Manager stars wore black outfits. While Aditya donned a black jacket teamed with matching jeans, Anil sported a red shirt paired with black jacket and matching jeans. They shook hands with Rohit at the stadium and shared a hearty laugh. Both the actor supported MI. Take a look at the video below.

During the broadcast, Aditya heaped praise on Rohit. He said, "I am a Mumbaikar, so I have to definitely follow and support the home team today. So, yeah! Rohit Sharma, I feel, he is a great captain and I think he does a great job at leading the boys."

Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh watch match with sons

Genelia D'Souza went on an IPL date with "her boys". She was accompanied by her husband Riteish Deshmukh and their kids Riaan and Rayhl. She took to her Instagram story and shared glimpses from the match. In one of the videos, Riteish could be seen recording a fun video. While Riaan was seen in a GT jersey, Rahyl was supporting MI. Meanwhile, the couple sported white outfits. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "When one boy supports MI and the other supports GT. In another video, the Ved actor was seen blowing whistles and hooting along with his boys. Captioning the video, she wrote, "Baba and his boys." Take a look at the photos below.

Apart from them, Hansika Motwani also watched the match along with her friends. She kept her look casual. She sported a white top teamed with a denim jacket and distressed jeans. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Here for it. #MIvGT #IPL2023." Take a look at the post below.

This is not the first time celebrities have been spotted at IPL matches. Several celebrities including Dhanush, Trisha Krishnan, Shahid Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday among others have been spotted at the matches. Apart from them, Anushka Sharma, Dhanashree Verma, Natasa Stankovic and Athiya Shetty attend matches often to show support to their husbands, who play for different teams.