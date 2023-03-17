Aditya Roy Kapur Elated After OG Night Manager Tom Hiddleston Praises Indian Remake

Aditya Roy Kapur is elated after the "OG Night Manager" Tom Hiddleston video called him. After watching the Indian remake of The Night Manager, Hiddleston called the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor to heap praise on the web show. Aditya took to his social media handle and shared how Hiddleston reacted.

Sharing the screenshots of their video chat on Instagram, Aditya wrote, "The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday! He has some kind words to say. Bas aur kya chahiye (What else do I need)?" While one of the screenshots shows a close-up of Hiddleston's face, another photo shows the War Horse star flashing a big smile. Hiddleston was accompanied by some other people while he was on a video call with Kapur.

For the unversed, Hiddleston played the lead in the original English series The Night Manager.

Take a look at the post below:

About The Night Manager

The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager revolves around the night manager of a luxury hotel who is a former soldier. He's recruited by a government espionage organisation to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer.

After the successful run of the Indian adaptation, Hiddleston shared that the second season of the show is in the works. He further revealed that filming is scheduled to start later this year in South America and London under the code name 'Steelworks.'

Reportedly, the show will receive a two-season order. As per the reports, David Farr, who wrote the original, will be back for Season 2.