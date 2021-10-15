Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur-starrer Hindi Remake Of 'Thadam' Goes On Floors; See Pic

After keeping fans on toes for a long, the makers of the upcoming untitled film starring Aditya Roy Kapur have finally begun shooting. The upcoming film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, Thadam. Based on true events, this thriller film will see Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars along with Mrunal Thakur as a Cop. The Super 30 actor will also be seen doing a face-off with Aditya Roy Kapur in the flick. Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Murad Khetani who was excited to begin a new project took to Instagram and shared a picture with the actor while holding the clapper board. “On this auspicious day of #Dussehra, we are ready to begin the adventure of a lifetime!. Shoot for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit #Thadam commences today[sic],” he wrote in the caption.

Aditya Roy Kapur begins Thadam remake shooting

Apart from Khetani, taking to their Twitter handle, T-Series posted a picture of Aditya Roy Kapur standing in the middle with clapboard in his hand. Aditya wore a plain black t-shirt over blue denim and slippers. Sharing this image, T-Series wrote, “On this auspicious day of #Dussehra, we are ready to begin the adventure of a lifetime! Shoot for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit #Thadam commences today![sic].”

Mrunal is all set to play a female cop in the Hindi remake that revolves around two lookalikes who are the primary suspects in a murder case. Talking about her role in the film the actress had issued a press statement and had revealed, “When I heard the story, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is intriguing, and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be distinct from all the characters I have played till now.” Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Thadam, Aditya Roy Kapur will also be seen in Om: The Battle Within alongside Sanjana Sanghi.

(Image: @tseries.official/Instagram)