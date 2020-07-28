Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Chal Bae’ Photo Has Sonakshi ROFL-ing & Kemmu Saying ‘Ya Chammaat’

On Monday evening, July 27, Aditya Roy Kapur took to his social media handle to share a picture of him. Instagramming the pic, the Aashiqui 2 fame captioned the post as, "Chal Bae". Fans and followers have bombarded the comments section and actors like Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Kemmu have also dropped their comments.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha shared her reaction with a couple of laughing emojis. Aditya's former co-star Kunal Kemmu also commented on the post saying, "Ya chammmat!! ðŸ¤š ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜Ž" (slap). Filmmaker Milap Zaveri also shared his reaction saying, "Mass ðŸ”¥ðŸ‘ðŸ˜Š". Take a look at Aditya Roy Kapur's Instagram.

Image source: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram comment section

Aditya Roy Kapur's Instagram post

In the post shared by Aditya Roy Kapur, the actor poses like he is going to slap someone. Here, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actor donned a mud brown coloured ripped sweat t-shirt. The tee's sleeves were ripped. He clubbed the sweat tee with denim pants. Aditya Roy Kapur also sported black round tinted sunglasses. This picture of Aditya was clicked by fashion and celebrity photographer, Rahul Jhangiani. The photographer also commented on his post with a blast emoji.

Meanwhile, in the other news, it is reported that Aditya Roy Kapur has opted out of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2. As mentioned in an entertainment portal, when Aditya was offered the lead role in the action film, he was extremely kicked about his role. However, the reports state that despite everything being in place, Aditya Roy Kapur was having some creative differences in the script and his role with Mohit Suri in the last few days. The source also told the portal that there was a mutual decision taken by both of them that they would go ahead with the film without Aditya Roy Kapur.

What's next for Aditya Roy Kapur?

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Malang. The film also features Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. For his next, the actor will be spotted in a new Netflix venture, Ludo. He recently announced the news on his social media. Aditya Roy Kapur is also roped in for Sadak 2.

