Adivi Sesh & Sobhita Dhulipala Starrer 26/11-based ‘Major’ Begins Final Shooting Schedule

Team Major commenced its final schedule of shooting on Thursday. The film stars Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles, and the two actors took to their social media accounts to share pictures of the film. Major is a war drama that will be helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in Major

Adivi Sesh took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a picture from Major and announce that the film has begun the final schedule of its shoot. He urged audiences to head to theatres to watch his upcoming film, but only when it is safe. He wrote, ‘#MajorTheFilm FINAL schedule begins. :) Eager to bring this to you. In theaters only. Only when it’s safe. For ALL audiences from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Our 75th Independence Day is almost here. :)’

Sobhita Dhulipala also took to her social media account to make the exciting announcement. She wrote, ‘#Major marches towards the finish line! Releasing in theatres all over the country very very soon! 😬A film on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.’

Major is a film that is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life in the 26/11 terrorist attack. The film will be set in the backdrop of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The film will trace Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life and will celebrate his army career.

As per a press release, while speaking about Major, Adivi Sesh said he hopes to pay tribute to the life of a man who became a beloved martyr. He said, “Major is my passion project, my journey with the film began years ago when I first witnessed the tragic incident in the news. Now as we are inching closer to wrapping the film, I am overwhelmed with mixed emotions. I am extremely grateful to the family of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for deeming me fit to play the role of their brave son and I hope we succeed in paying a tribute to the inspirational life of our beloved martyr."

The recently unveiled teaser of the film Major scaled several phases of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life. The film will be produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and will also star Saiee Manjrekar. Major is slated to release later this year.

Picture Credits: Adivi Sesh-Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.