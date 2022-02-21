After Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad's Photos Go Viral, Sussanne Khan Pens Note On Love & Life

In the recent past, actor Hrithik Roshan's romance rumours with musician Saba Azad has been one of the major talks of the town. Fuelling the rumour mills, Saba recently also attended Hrithik's family lunch on Sunday, February 20. The photos of the duo's get-together has gone massively viral on the internet. Now, just a day after the pictures surfaced online, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan via her latest social media post expressed that she aspires to be 'a giver of love.'

Sussanne Khan's sun-kissed photo

Sussanne Khan recently turned poetic to share her candid views on love and life, thereby detailing her aspirations to be kind. In a new picture shared by Sussanne, she appears to be the perfect sun-kissed baby as she struck a pose for the selfie. However, what stole the limelight was her poetic caption. In her note, Susanne expressed that she aspires to be a 'giver of love'. She articulated, "I aspire to be a Giver. A giver of Love. A giver of good vibes, And a Giver of immense Strength." While ending her caption, Khan further urged her followers to be kind to unkind people. She concluded "And to be Kind to unkind people. Coz they definitely need it the most." Take a look at Sussanne Khan's latest post below:

This came just a day after Saba Azad attended Hrithik Roshan's family lunch. In a photo that's doing the rounds on the internet, the rumoured couple can be seen sharing an infectious smile as they posed with Roshan's family. The picture in question was shared by Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan. The caption of the picture read, "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time." As soon as the photo caught the attention of Hrithik Roshan, he quickly took to the comments section to reply to his uncle. He said, "Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun." Check out the viral photo here:

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan filed for divorce in December 2013 which was finalised in November 2014. The couple have always maintained that they parted ways amicably. The duo share two kids together. Now, it appears that the ex-couple have moved on in their lives. While Hrithik is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan's close bond with Arslan Goni have also hit the headlines several times.

Image: Instagram/@rajeshroshan24, @suzkr