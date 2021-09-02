After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Police Record Statements Of Actor's Sister & Brother-in-law

Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. The actor was said to have died of a heart attack on the morning of September 2; as such, he was pronounced 'dead-on-arrival' when he was brought to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital at around 10:20 am by his sister and brother-in-law in an unconscious state. According to Republic Media Network sources, Sidharth Shukla’s mortal remains are likely to be taken to his residence in Oshiwara at around 7 PM. At the time of publishing this article, a post mortem is being conducted by a team of 5 doctors, and is also being videographed. Amid this, Republic Media Network has also been informed that the police have recorded the statements of Sidharth Shukla's sister and brother-in-law.

Police record statements of Sidharth Shukla’s sister and brother-in-law

The most recent news with regard to Sidharth Shukla’s death is that the police have recorded statements from his sister and brother-in-law. As per what Republic has learnt, the actor began feeling uneasy at round 3-4 AM. After he complained of chest pain he asked for cold water and went back to sleep. He felt a pain in his chest again in the morning and asked for water. While drinking water, he fell unconscious and the family rushed him to Cooper hospital on the recommendation of a doctor, where he was declared dead before admission by Dr. Niranjan at 10.30 AM.

Sources also told Republic Media Network that the actor's mortal remains will be taken to his Oshiwara residence later in the day, at around 7 PM. The ongoing post-mortem, which will take about 3 hours to complete, will also include a chemical analysis.

Sidharth Shukla's PR team has also issued a statement on his death. The team says:

"All of you have heard the shocking news, we are as much in shock as you all are. We have a request, we really want all of you to respect and stand with us during these tough times. As Sidharth’s PR team we humbly request the media to draw a line and give his family and loved ones space, and let them grieve.

We are all in pain. We are as shocked as you are! And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family’s privacy. And please pray for His Soul To Rest in Peace.

Regards,

Brand N Buzz"

(Sidharth Shukla’s PR Team)

Picture Credits:Sidharth Shukla-Instagram