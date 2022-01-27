Ahan Shetty Opens Up About Wedding Rumours With Tania Shroff: 'Not Gonna Hide It...'

Rumors about Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty and his ladylove Tania Shroff's wedding have been making rounds on the internet. Recently, the actor has addressed the rumors and stated that there is no truth to the story. He shared that currently his 'main focus is his work' and he is working towards his second film.

Several days back, several media reports claimed that Ahan Shetty is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, fashion designer, and influencer, Tania Shroff this year.

Ahan Shetty shuts down wedding rumors

During his recent interview with Hindustan Times, Tadap fame Ahan Shetty stated that right now he is focusing on his upcoming film. He said that when he feels like he needs to say something about his personal life, 'he is not going to hide it'. When asked if his love life bothers him, the actor candidly responded that it does not because 'it is something he brought into light'. He also said that he does not hide anything from anyone as he has been very honest. Ahan added, "Having said that, sometimes, it is not fair that such articles come out, but you can't really control that."

Ahan Shetty also revealed that such speculative news reports have never affected his relationship with Shroff. He shared that they know and they understand each other and also 'what they mean to each other'. The 26-yer-old added that if a third person says something and if that affects them, then they've to question the relationship, which 'they never have'. The actor said that they are 'very comfortable with one another' and he believes 'communication is the most important aspect in a relationship'.

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff's relationship

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff have been in a steady relationship for quite a while now. They are often spotted together by the paparazzi enjoying their coffee and lunch dates. Tania also accompanied Ahan at the star-studded screening of his debut film, Tadap last year. The pair walked hand in hand as they arrived at the special screening. They also happily posed together for the camera. Several days ago, they were seen twinning in black as they headed out for a date.

Suniel Shetty dismisses Ahan Shetty wedding reports

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has not taken lightly to a report that claimed that both of his children- Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty were planning to get married to their respective partners this year. Reacting to one particular report about 'double weddings in the family', Suniel wrote, "Unsure whether to be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism."

Image: Instagram/@taniashroff