Aishwarya-Abhishek's Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's Unseen Pic In School Uniform Goes Viral

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a close bond with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as the duo often gets spotted in the city of dream, Mumbai, be it for casual strolls or their airport appearances. Time and again, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also gives fans a sneak peek of her adorable moments with Aaradhya via social media. However, recently, an unseen photo of the star-kid has made its way online.

Aaradhya Bachchan's viral photo

The photo that's doing the rounds on the internet appears to be clicked at Aaradhya Bachchan's school. Dressed in her uniform, the star kid can be seen donning a peppy face mask as she stands beside her classmates. It appears that Aaradhya and the other kids have gathered together to attend the school's assembly. However, the origin of the viral photo remains unclear. Take a look at it below:

Netizens react to the viral photo

Upon seeing the photo, netizens went on to shower immense blessing on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter. While one said, "she is so sincere student," another wrote, "she is so cute." One more user chimed in to say "God bless her" to the little girl." In addition to this, many also flooded the comment section of the post with a slew of red heart emoticons. Here's taking a look at their reaction:

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next feature alongside Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. Talking about the plot of the film, the movie chronicles the tale of one of the most mighty kings in the South. Capturing the early days of Arulmozhivarman, Ponniyin Selvan narrates how the powerful king went on to achieve the title of great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Bankrolled under the banner of Madras Talkies in collaboration with Lyca Productions, the background music of the film is scored by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. Speaking of Abhishek Bachchan, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming social comedy film, Dasvi. The movie will release on Netflix in April.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb