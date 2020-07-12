Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Test Positive For COVID After Amitabh & Abhishek

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for novel coronavirus following their swab tests, after veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive on Saturday evening. Aishwarya Bachchan and Aaradhya had taken the swab test on Sunday as part of the protocol after their family members were admitted to the Nanavati hospital's isolation ward on Saturday evening.

The update has been confirmed by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vishwas Mote after a second round of tests. Maharashtra's health minister Rajesh Tope has also confirmed, adding that Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.

Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) July 12, 2020

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan announced his COVID diagnosis on Saturday evening after news broke of his being admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He did so via Twitter, and shortly after, his son Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that he too had tested positive. As per the hospital's Sunday morning statement, Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is under isolation.

Nanavati Hospital's update on Amitabh Bachchan

The hospital officials have issued statements with updates of Amitabh Bachchan's health since Sunday morning and have reassured that the actor is stable, is responding well to the treatment at the hospital, and was able to sleep well on Saturday night. Also, they have informed that the 77-year-old superstar will release 'Medical Bulletin' for his fans twice a day via his own social media handle.

The Bachchans' three bungalows have been sanitised, and Jalsa has been sealed as a Covid containment zone by BMC officials. The family has asked all those who met them to be tested for Covid.

