Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Features On French Workbook Used For Teaching High-school Students

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan features on the cover of the 2019 edition of the Fireworks Workbook, a French program that is used to teach French High School students English through world history & popular culture. According to an Instagram post, the book also has questions related to other Bollywood films like Akshay Kumar's Padman, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas and much more. Netizens are proud and dropped comments like: "Wow..so proud to be her fan" [sic]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who completes 25 years in show business, says she is grateful for the "unfading love" of fans that has helped her be "a bit of an alchemist" in the evolution of "us as women". Aishwarya has been a part of the entertainment industry since she won the Miss World title in 1994, which eventually led to her cinema debut three years later with Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama Iruvar. She made her Bollywood debut the same year with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.

"I am grateful to the audience for their unfading love. The way they have supported, embraced and encouraged me... I have been loved and it is a unique blessing," the actor told PTI in an interview. Aishwarya, 45, said people initially did not understand her motivation behind working in regional cinema or collaborating with a certain director, but she liked exploring new paths in her career.

One of the first female stars from the Hindi cinema to cross over to the West with films such as Pink Panther, Mistress of Spices and Bride & Prejudice, Aishwarya has now lent her voice for Angelina Jolie in the Hindi dubbed version of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

