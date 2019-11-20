Guzaarish: Here Are The Iconic Looks Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In The Movie

The Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Guzaarish completes 9 years today. The movie was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and some still consider this film one of the most underrated films of all times. The movie revolved around a magician who becomes paralysed after a fateful accident and seeks court approval for euthanasia. The film also witnessed an impeccable performance by Hrithik and Aishwarya. It was their third film together after Dhoom 2 and Jodha Akbar. The movie received a lot of acclaim for meaningful storytelling. But what also stole the show was Aishwarya's beautiful looks from the film.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shows Tremendous Love For Aaradhya; Check Out Her Adorable Caption

Here are some iconic looks of Aishwarya as Sofia from the film

The Seductress

Aishwarya looked like a visual delight in the song Udi from the film. The actor opted for a radiant makeup with bold lips. Her braided hair and rose hairdo further made the look all the more iconic. The actor was mainly dolled up in some lovely black gowns for the film.

Flawless Is The Word

The actor went for a sans makeup look during some high octane emotional sequences from the film. She can be seen sporting a messy bun and flaunting her radiant skin. Aishwarya completes the look with her dangler earrings. But it is her lovely eyes which is making her look extremely ethereal.

A Visual Treat

Aishwarya can be seen slaying the scarf look in this beautiful look. With bold makeup and black attire, the red scarf around her head is further glamming up the look. The actor has also opted for extravagant eye makeup with the look. Every look of the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor from the film made us fall in love with her all over again. Not only that, her chemistry with co-star Hrithik was one of the high moments from the film. She played his caretaker Sofia in the film who goes on to become his greatest pillar of strength and ends up marrying him right before his death.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Or Shruti Haasan: Who Wore The Fluid Saree Look Better?

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.