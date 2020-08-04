Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Posts Rakhi Picture On Instagram, Fans Find It 'lovely'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently uploaded a picture of a rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on her Instagram. The actor also penned down a simple caption where she asked for God's blessings. Many fans and admirers have responded to the post. Take a look at the post and the comments as well.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently uploaded a picture of a rakhi featuring the Hamsa Hand, which is a charm to keep evil away. The picture was quite blurry but still managed to showcase the beauty of the rakhi. Aishwarya wrote in the caption - GOD BLESS ALWAYS and also added a few emojis.

Many people responded to the actor's post. Most of the comments were by fans or admirers who mentioned that Aishwarya had uploaded a 'lovely' picture. Take a look at all the comments:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not very active on social media but keeps posting moderately on her social accounts. The actor's last post featured a picture of two pairs of hands over a red background. One pair was joined together and the other was forming a heart. The post was in response to all the comments that had flooded in from fans wishing the Bachchan family a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.

Aishwarya also wrote a lengthy caption thanking everyone. She first thanked her fans for the well-wishes and then extended the blessings to her fans. The actor wrote - ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a very popular actor in Bollywood. The actor has been seen in many prominent movies like Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Devdas (2002), Guru (2007), Jodhaa Akbar (2008) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), to name a few. Apart from her work in movies, she also endorses several charity organisations and campaigns like the UNAIDS. She was also appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of Smile Train and has raised money for many important causes throughout the globe.

