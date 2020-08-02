Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shruti Haasan & More Who Lent Their Voice To Animated Films

From Maleficent to The Incredibles, animated movies of the West have certainly made an impact on audiences around the globe. From wonderful storytelling to amazing graphics, these movies have gained a lot of success in India. But there is one more reason why they fare so well in India, it is due to Bollywood actors who lend their voice to the Hindi or regional language remake of the movie. Let's dive into the list of Western animated movies that had a Bollywood star dubbing for its regional viewing.

Also Read | ‘Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2’ to premiere on Disney+; Read details here

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Maleficent

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dubbed as the Mistress of Evil in the Hindi version of Maleficent. Fans thought that her voice was spot on for Angelina Jolie's role. Maleficent was a huge success, reportedly earning a box office collection of $758.5 million.

Also Read | US library dresses cat as Frozen's Elsa to celebrate Idina Menzel's birthday

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra - Frozen 2

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra dubbed for Frozen 2 Hindi version. The sisters dubbed for Elsa and Anna who are also sisters in the movie. Both the actors in an interview with different media portals mentioned they had a lot of fun while dubbing for the movie. Priyanka also uploaded a post on Instagram, see above.

Also Read | 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' animated series announced by Disney Plus

3. Akshay Kumar – Jumbo

Akshay Kumar voiced the main character of Jumbo for the movie Jumbo. Jumbo was a movie about the life of a baby elephant and the challenges he faced in his life. Other Bollywood stars like Rajpal Yadav and Lara Dutta were also a part of the movie.

Also Read | Times Brad Pitt became part of animated projects to voice a character

4. Shruti Haasan - Frozen 2, Tamil

Actor Shruti Hassan dubbed for the character of Elsa in the Tamil version of Frozen 2. As per many reports, the Welcome Back actor also sang a few songs in the movie.

5. Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey – Rio

The movie Rio had two characters called Pedro and Nico who were in supporting roles in the movie. Bheja Fry actors Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak lend their voice to these fun characters in the movie Rio.

Promo Pic Credit: Disneyfrozen and Disney's Maleficent's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.