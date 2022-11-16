Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Daughter Aaradhya On Her 11th Birthday: 'My Love, My Life'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday dropped a photo with her 'love and life' daughter Aaradhya, who turned 11 years old. Aishwarya, who shares a close bond with her daughter, penned a sweet note expressing her love for Aaradhya.

On her daughter's 11th birthday, Aishwarya shared a photo with Aaradhya in which they shared a kiss. In the photo, one could see No. 11 in the background decorated with multi-coloured flowers. Aaradhya was seen sporting a red outfit and a matching red hair accessory while Aishwarya posed from behind her as she kissed her daughter. Sharing the photo, Aishwarya wrote, "(red heart) MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA (red heart)."

The picture left Aishwaryaa's fans divided as many objected to why the mother-daughter duo shared a kiss, while others defended the actor. A fan wrote, "A mother's love knows no bounds. I pray you have a wonderful relationship forever," while another penned, "Beautiful picture... As a mother who has same age girl as Aaradhya and we do kiss on lips.. And there is nothing but pure love that a mother has for her child and child has for her mum.. Happy 11th Aaradhya beta." An Instagram user also wrote, "Cutest thing i've seen today, aww."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya share a close bond. The Ponniyin Selvan - 1 star is often spotted at the airport with her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter. She always keeps Aaradhya close to her amid the media attention. The latter is also seen accompanying the former beauty queen on her work trips.

Aishwarya Rai visits Siddhivinayak Temple with Aaradhya

Earlier this month, on the occasion of her birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who turned 49 on November 1, visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with Aaradhya. She took to her IG handle to share a photo with Aaradhya and penned, "Gratitude. Thank you so much for all your immense love, warmest wishes, blessings and so much positivity… Much love always. God Bless."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2007 in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya in 2011.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb