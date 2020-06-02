Aishwarya Rai Or Sonam Kapoor, Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Impressed Fans?

Salman Khan has a career span of almost over 30 years now, with 119 movie credits to his name. Since debut film in 1988, the Dabangg actor has worked with almost every leading female actors of Bollywood. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor are two of such Bollywood divas who have successfully impressed the audience with their chemistry with Salman Khan. Check out Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Salman Khan with Sonam Kapoor; whose chemistry impressed fans.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan's chemistry was first introduced in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, a film that also was Aishwarya's breakthrough point in Bollywood. The romantic drama was released in the year 1999. Based on a love triangle, the film has been described as a loose adaptation of Maitreyi Devi's Bengali novel Na Hanyate, however, the film does not give credit to it.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was a classic hit with 16 nominations at the 45th Filmfare Awards. The critically acclaimed film was appreciated for its emotional content and Salman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's chemistry. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's partnership's box office collection surely prove that Salman and Aishwarya's work was truly praised. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam's worldwide gross was ₹51 crores.

Later, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did more two Bollywood films, namely, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. However, in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Salman was spotted in a special appearance. Followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's cameo in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

Salman Khan with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor made her huge debut with 2007's romantic drama Saawariya, where she played the love interest of Salman Khan. Even though Ranbir Kapoor played the lead, Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's few moments together did impress fans. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story White Nights. Reportedly, Saawariya was a disaster at the box office but Ranbir Kapoor won Best Male Debut at the Filmfare Awards.

Later, after eight years, Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reunited in Sooraj Barjatya's romantic drama film, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. With a budget of ₹1.80 billion, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is one of the most expensive Hindi films. Reportedly, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo earned ₹4.32 billion (US$61 million) worldwide. The film emerged as a commercial success as well as the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2015 and one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

