Aishwarya Rai's Sad Songs To Listen To When In A Melancholic Mood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the former winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant, made her huge acting debut with Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar. Later, in the same year, she had her first Hindi film release, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. This followed by Aishwarya Rai's wide success with her performances in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and Devdas (2002). In 2003, she was the first Indian actor to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival. Check out some of the best emotional and heart-melting songs of Aishwarya Rai to tune in during the quarantine.

Bandeyaa

Bandeyaa is an emotional yet empowering song featuring Aishwarya Rai. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The lyrics are penned by Amjad Nadeem & Sanjay Gupta. Bandeyaa is a romantic song from Aishwarya Rai's comeback film Jazbaa. Jazbaa is a crime thriller film revolving around an attorney forced to defend an unsavoury criminal after her daughter is kidnapped.

Hamesha Tumko Chaha

Hamesha Tumko Chaha is a heart-breaking song from Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Devdas. Hamesha Tumko Chaha is a six-minute-long track sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Udit Narayan. The film is set in the early 1900s and stars Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas, a wealthy law graduate who returns from London to marry his childhood sweetheart, Paro, played by Aishwarya Rai.

Tadap Tadap Ke

Tadap Tadap is a breakup song sung by K.K. and Dominique Cerejo. The sad song is from Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Tadap Tadap song features the breakup part of Aishwarya and Salman in the film. The song is written by Mehboob Alam Kotwal. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is based on a love triangle.

Tere Bin Ek Pal

Tere Bin Ek Pal is an emotional track from the movie Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Tere Bin Ek Pal has music by Nadeem-Shravan and lyrics by Sameer. Aa Ab Laut Chalen is a 1999's film that stars Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai and Rajesh Khanna. The film is directed by Rishi Kapoor and was the last production of R. K. Films.

