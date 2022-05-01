Ajay Devgn Admits To 'not Watching RRR & Gangubai Kathiawadi', Reveals Reason For Snub

Artistes work on their projects for months, and this includes the planning for the script, casting and other pre-production tasks before the shooting, and the post-production work follows after the schedule wrap. The cast and crew work together to create an entertaining experience for the audience.

It's natural for a person who might have worked on it to want to see the end result, and how their particular work on the film, be it through acting, direction or technical expertise, stood out on the screen.

However, Ajay Devgn does not fall under this category. The actor has not watched many of his films including recent releases like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Devgn cited his busy schedule and apprehensions over his performance as the reasons for it.

Ajay Devgn says he has not watched many of his films like RRR & Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ajay Devgn, in an interview with Mashable India, was asked about reports that he had not watched wife Kajol's iconic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The Singham star confirmed it was true and added that he has not watched a lot of films. This included his latest releases this year, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The National Award-winner stated that he had not watched many films, including several of his own. Sharing the reason for it, he said that he tended to get busy when the films are approaching its release. Ajay stated that he tended to skip watching films if he doesn't get to watch it at the time of their release.

The actor also stated that he felt he must have done 'terrible work' in the movies.

Ajay Devgn sparks controversy amid release of Runway 34

Though he did not watch RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Devgn might have watched his latest release, Runway 34, as he is the director of the movie. However, the Padma Shri recipient was currently in the news for his statement on Hindi language. He questioned Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep for saying that Hindi was not the 'national language' in the wake of Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 emerging as a massive success.

Ajay asked why Sudeep dubbed his films in Hindi if that was the case, and then claimed that 'Hindi is the national language'. The statement became a huge talking point as Karnataka politicians slammed his comment and pro-Kannada activists held protests against him.