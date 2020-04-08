Ajay Devgn And Kajol Got Married On His Terrace And Other Trivia Facts About The Couple

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are among the most popular couples of Bollywood. The couple is still going strong after 21 years of marriage. The couple has admitted on various occasions that they’re quite different from each other but respect their differences and that’s exactly what makes their relationship strong.

Among the two, Kajol is more talkative and Ajay is exactly the brooding type as we know him. Ajay is also very grateful for his ‘low maintenance wife,’ as he describes her. Take a look at their sweet relationship.

Ajay and Kajol got married on the terrace

Ajay Devgn and Kajol reportedly fooled the media about their wedding event. In reality, they secretly got married at Devgn's residence. Talking about their wedding celebrations, Ajay had told in an interview that there was no proposal. He said that they became friends and then realised that they are into each other. Then they decided to get married. Ajay didn’t want to make a big deal out of his marriage. So, he came out of his bedroom and got married on his terrace, the actor said.

The secret behind their happy marriage

Kajol also revealed what keeps them going strong even after 21 years of marriage. Kajol credited the difference between their talking habits as the secret. Speaking to an entertainment portal, she said that her relationship has worked only because she speaks a lot and Ajay quietly listens. So the secret to their happily married life is that Ajay doesn’t say much.

Ajay benefits from Kajol’s savings

Ajay had also revealed how he benefits from Kajol’s saving habits. Talking about that money on buying cars, he had said to a media portal that Kajol is very low maintenance. He really doesn’t know what to gift her for her birthdays. So every year, he chooses a car and tells her that he is replacing her old one and getting her a new one

