Ajay Devgn And Sharad Kelkar Starrers That Fans Must Not Miss

Ajay Devgn is one of the most talented and respected actors in Bollywood today. The actor is considered to be one of the most intense and influential actors in the world of Hindi movies. Ajay Devgn made his acting debut in the entertainment industry with Phool Aur Kaante (1991) and has recently finished doing 100 movies in Indian cinema. Having spent almost three decades in the acting industry, Ajay Devgn has worked with some great actors and moviemakers. One such actor who has often been seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn is Sharad Kelkar. Here are Ajay Devgn and Sharad Kelkar’s movies together. Read ahead to know-

Ajay Devgn and Sharad Kelkar starrers

Baadshaho (2017)

Baadshaho is an action thriller movie, directed by Milan Lutharia. The movie cast Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, and Vidyut Jammwal as the lead characters. Ajay Devgn played the character of Bhawani Singh and Sharad Kelkar played the character of Durjan Singh in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a theft of gold that belonged to the Indian government during The Emergency period in 1975. The story of the movie is unofficially influenced by a Hollywood classic, Vera Cruz (1954). The movie was a huge box-office success, reportedly entering the ₹100 crores club it made ₹123 crores, worldwide.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is an action biopic drama, directed by Om Raut. The movie cast Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan as the lead characters. Ajay Devgn played the character of Tanhaji Malusare and Sharad Kelkar played the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the true events of how Tanhaji Malusare led an army of fierce soldiers to win over their important Kondhana fort from their enemies. The movie gained critical acclamation and was a commercial success too. The movie reportedly entered the ₹300 crores club, making ₹368 crores at the box-office, worldwide.

Ajay Devgn and Sharad Kelkar will next be seen together in their upcoming movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie also cast Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, and Sanjay Dutt as the lead characters. This Abhishek Dudhaiya’s directorial revolves around the time when hundreds of Gujrati women helped the Indian Airforce during the Pakistan and Bangladesh war. The movie was all set for a theatrical release but will be releasing on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, due to the global pandemic.

