Ajay Devgn And Vishwajeet Pradhan’s Movies Together That Fans Must Watch

Ajay Devgn is one of the most respected and celebrated actors in the Bollywood industry today. He is considered to be one of the most intense yet influential actors in the Indian cinema.

Ajay Devgn made his acting debut in the world of movies with Phool Aur Kaante (1991) and has recently finished doing 100 movies. Having spent almost 30 years in the entertainment industry, he has worked with some great actors and moviemakers. One such actor who has often been seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn is Vishwajeet Pradhan.

Here are Ajay Devgn and Vishwajeet Pradhan’s movies together. Read ahead to know more-

Ajay Devgn and Vishwajeet Pradhan’s movies

Haqeeqat (1995)

Haqeeqat is an action romance drama, directed by Kuku Kohli. The movie cast Ajay Devgn, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Tabu, Aruna Irani, and Mohan Joshi as the lead characters. Ajay Devgn played the character of Shiva/ Ajay and Vishwajeet Pradhan played the character of Bhavani’s brother in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the story of Ajay and Sudha, who fall in love and get married against all odds. It is only after the marriage when Sudha comes to know that Ajay is not actually who he claims to be. The movie was reportedly a commercial success at the box-office.

Jaan (1996)

Jaan is an action romance drama, directed by Raj Kanwar. The movie cast Ajay Devgn, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Twinkle Khanna, and Amrish Puri as the lead characters. Ajay Devgn played the character of Karan and Vishwajeet Pradhan played the character of Nagendra in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a police commissioner who hires a man to become his granddaughter’s bodyguard, not knowing that he is, in fact, a killer. The movie’s soundtrack was composed by Anand- Milind and gained critical acclamation. The movie was reportedly declared as a super hit at the box-office.

Zakhm (1998)

Zakhm is an emotional drama, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie cast Ajay Devgn, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Pooja Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Ajay Devgn played the character of Ajay and Vishwajeet Pradhan played the character of Senior Inspector Yadav in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a son who has to deal with his mother’s life-threatening injuries and last wishes, inbetween religious riots.

