Ajay Devgn 'humbled' By Nagpur Police Screening His Film In Shelter Homes

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone is confined to their homes and are relying on their TV sets for entertainment. While the privileged can enjoy TV, those stuck in shelter homes don't have much to do. In an innovative move, Nagpur Police set up an open theatre at shelter homes to help people deal with their anxiety amid the pandemic.

Ajay Devgn lauds Nagpur Police for their efforts

The official handle of Nagpur Police shared a video on their Twitter where people are gathered around a screen while following social distancing as they watch a film. The film that was screened was Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's 2020 hit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. People lauded this move of Nagpur Police which also prompted a response from Ajay Devgn.

ALSO READ | Tanhaji Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn Starrer Ends Its Run At ₹279.50 Crores

If I or my films can help in any way, it makes me happy. Great efforts by you sirs. Humbled 🙏@NagpurPolice https://t.co/PtqvjGsE0k — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 20, 2020

Ajay Devgn took to his social media to share that he is humbled by this. He also said that it makes him really happy that he or his films can help in some way. The actor then went on to praise Nagpur Police for their efforts.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn Birthday: 'Tanhaji' Director Om Raut Posts BTS Pic; Tanishaa Has Sweetest Wish

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also started Neha Sharma, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar. Based on a true story, the Ajay Devgn starrer revolved around one of Shivaji Maharaj's trusted lieutenant, Tanhaji, who sets out for a war to reclaim the throne for his King when the Mughals invade Fort Kondhana. Released in January 2020, the film was a hit at the Box Office and made over ₹341 Crores.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen next in Sooryavashi opposite Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. He will also be a part of a sports biopic, Maidaan. Devgn has also signed up for SS Rajamouli's RRR and will also be seen in Singham 3 and Golmaal 5.

ALSO READ | After Tanhaji Success, Ajay Devgn's Rs 7 Cr 'Maidaan' Stadium Set Faces Anxious COVID Wait

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn And Kajol's 'Tanhaji': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.