Ajay Devgn Looks Unrecognizable In New 'salt And Pepper' Look; See Pics

Ajay Devgn was recently spotted with a new look. In the photos that surfaced on the internet, the actor was seen with a new unrecognizable look. Devgn was seen sporting a 'salt and pepper look', the fans of the Singham actor were left shocked as the actor had never sported such a look before.

Ajay Devgn's new look

Ajay Devgn's bodyguard and personal trainer took to his Instagram and shared the photos of the actor with his new look. In the photos, the actor was seen wearing a black shirt and feeding cake to his personal trainer. As reported by several media outlets, Devgan's new look is for his upcoming movie Thank God. The actor will also be joined by Siddharth Malhotra and actress Rakul Preet Singh in the Inder Kumar directed movie.

Netizens react to Ajay Devgn's new look

Netizens took to Twitter and reacted to the actor's new look.

Ajay Devgn on the sets of Thank God @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/RuFlfCXZWQ — Prakash Dhangar (@dhangarp11) July 8, 2021

What a graceful and adorable man @ajaydevgn sir is👌👌👌

I love that beard and mustache, looks great on ajay sir😍 pic.twitter.com/jSxqiUUiRV — nazia majid (@naziamajid1) July 5, 2021

Ajay Devgn pays tribute to Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar recently passed away on Wednesday, July 7. Ajay Devgan took to his Instagram and expressed his grief over the veteran actor's demise. Devgn shared a throwback picture of himself with the actor and wrote that he has shared many memories with Kumar both on and off-screen but nothing prepared him for the veteran actors' demise. Ajay Devgn in his caption wrote "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji #DilipKumar."

Ajay Devgn in Bhuj

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in the period drama war movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. Set during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, the movie is based on the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in charge of the Bhuj airport who, with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar. The film features Ajay Devgn as Karnik alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon. The movie is scheduled to release on Disney + Hotstar on 13 August 2021.

