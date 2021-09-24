Ajay Devgn To Begin Shooting For Abhishek Pathak Directorial 'Drishyam 2' In December

One of the biggest hits of the year 2015, Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam set the bar high for the thriller mysteries genre in Bollywood. The Hindi adaptation of Mohanlal's 2013 Malayalam blockbuster of the same name received commercially and critical applause for the intriguing storyline packed with stellar performances from the cast. After the sequel release of the Malayalam film, Bollywood also geared up to produce a sequel bringing back the cast and the team of the first part. Skipping the theatrical outing, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video in February. Producers of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam, Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studio International, announced acquiring rights for the Hindi serial of the film two months later.

In the latest development, Drishyam 2 will start filming in December this year. It was earlier reported that Ajay Devgn, along with Tabu, Mrunal Jadhav, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta would be reprising their role in the sequel. According to a report from Peeping Moon, Devgn, Tabu and the team will start shooting for the movie in December. Packed with a busy schedule, the 52-year-old actor would commence filming in December after finishing his current projects namely Mayday, Maidaan, Thank God, and his Disney+Hotstar series Rudra.

The actor is currently busy filming for his OTT debut Disney+Hotstar's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and will fly to Moscow to shoot for an action sequence for the movie MayDay. Around October, Devgn will start a 25-day long schedule for the sports drama Maidaan. The actor is expected to film Indra Kumar's Thank God and Abhishek Pathak's Drishyam 2 together. On the other hand, Tabu is busy filming the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and commence filming Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey.

More on Drishyam 2

The first part was helmed by Nishikant Kamat who died on August 17, 2020, after suffering multiple organ failures. According to the same report, director Abhishek Pathak, known for directing Udja Chaman, is all set to helm the movie. The sequel will be set six years after the events of the first film and showcase the Salgaonkar family being haunted by the incident after being ridiculed by the village.

Image: @Twitter/ajaydevgn