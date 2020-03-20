Ajay Devgn Posts A Heartfelt Tribute To Legendary Football Player PK Banerjee

The death of legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee has left his fans and the entire sports industry in shock. As per reports, the two-time Olympian champion passed away on March 20, 2020. He was 83 years old. While many are sharing heartfelt tributes and messages on their social media handle, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn too took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to PK Banerjee.

Ajay Devgn shared a picture of him holding a book of PK Banerjee himself titled 'Beyond 90 minutes' showcasing the book to the legend as he is seen sitting on a chair. This adorable picture was taken during the shooting of Ajay Devgn’s film Maidaan. Apart from them, there is a large crowd surrounding them in the picture.

Along with the picture, Ajay Devgn also wrote that he had a great fortune of meeting PK Banerjee in Kolkata. He said that the picture was taken during his shoot in November. Ajay Devgn emphasised saying that he is very sad to hear about his demise. Ajay Devgn went on to call him “the man with the golden kick.” Check out the picture below.

PK Banerjee passes away

As per reports, PK Banerjee was known as a legendary Indian footballer and a two-time Olympian champion. It was reported that the 83-year-old footballer was suffering from sepsis and organ failure due to pneumonia. It was also said that he was already suffering from Parkinson's disease, heart problems, and dementia. Over the past two weeks, PK Banerjee was reportedly kept on the ventilator in the ICU.

Indian football legend P K Banerjee has died, says family source — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2020

Tributes pour in

To the man with the golden kick - You took Indian #Football to the heights where even our dreams could not have. Deep respect. #RIP#Legend#PKBanerjee#Maidaan pic.twitter.com/vfBUE7XJz4 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) March 20, 2020

I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. PK Banerjee as well as to the entire Indian football fraternity.

He was a pioneer in every sense of the word, and his achievements will forever have a place in Indian footballing history. Rest in peace. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

