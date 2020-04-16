Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Movies Directed By Anees Bazmee

Ajay Devgn and director Anees Bazmee are set to join hands again to make a sequel to the psychological thriller, Deewangee. The two have worked together on many projects and delivered several memorable movies. With all that said now, check out Ajay-Anees's best films together.

Deewangee

Deewangee was released in 2002. The thriller flick was well-received by the audience and rocked at the box office. The lead cast of the movie included Ajay Devgn as Tarang, who is accused of murder, Akshay Khanna as Raj, a criminal lawyer, and Urmila Matondkar. The psychological thriller was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Nitin Manmohan.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's memorable throwback pictures from the sets of 'Shivaay'

Raju Chacha

Raju Chacha is a drama film penned by Anees Bazmee. The movie was released on December 20, 2000. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Raju Chacha also starred Kajol and Rishi Kapoor in major roles. The film also marked Ajay Devgn's debut as a producer.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Deewangee’: Lesser-known facts

Pyar To Hona Hi Tha

In Anees Bazmee's Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Ajay Devgn played the lead role alongside Kajol. Om Puri and Bijay Anand also played pivotal roles in the film. The plot of the film revolves around Sanjana, who hires a man named Shekhar to act as her lover, in order to make her fiancé Rahul jealous. However, as their journey continues, Sanjana and Shekhar find themselves falling in love with each other.

Gundaraj

Gundaraj is an action drama film starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. The 1995 film was helmed by Anees Bazmee. Gundaraj was a failure at the box office.

ALSO READ | Kajol and Ajay Devgn starrer 'Pyaar to Hona Hi Tha' best dialogues

Hulchul

Hulchul was also released in 1995. This Bollywood action drama flick is penned and directed by Anees Bazmee. It features Vinod Khanna, Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Kajol's role was originally offered to Divya Bharti but her sudden death called for Kajol to replace her in the movie.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn And Anees Bazmee Team Up For The Remake Of Deewangee

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.