Ajay Devgn's Mother Veena Turns 75, Bholaa Actor And Kajol Share Heartfelt Wishes

Ajay Devgn's mother Veena celebrated her 75th birthday on Sunday (February 19). To mark the occasion, Ajay shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle for his 'go-to person for everything in life'. Sharing a picture with his mother, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday dear Mom. You are my go-to person for everything in life. Always need your blessings & guidance."

In the photo, Ajay could be seen dressed in a beige shirt and denim jeans, which he paired with black glasses, while Veena sported a purple salwar suit. The Singham actor posed with his arm around her shoulder.

Kajol also wished her mother-in-law a happy birthday by sharing a sellfie with her on social media. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Aapko 75 saal pure karne par bahot bahot badhiyaan! (Many many congratulations on completing 75 years!) love you."

आपको 75 साल पूरे करने पर बोहोत बोहोत बधाईयां!

Love you 🥰♥️ pic.twitter.com/wfMntlAfpD — Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 19, 2023

Upcoming Releases

On the professional front, Ajay is gearing up for the release of Bholaa. He is the lead actor and the director of the film. The Hindi film is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. In addition to Ajay, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao are also part of the project.

Kajol recently appeared in Salaam Venky alongside Aamir Khan, Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Vishal Jethwa. Her next project will be an OTT series titled The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokaa. This courtroom drama is said to be an Indian adaptation of the American series of the same name.

In addition, she reportedly has a lead role in Dharma Productions' next project. According to reports, Ibrahim Ali Khan will make his acting debut with the film and Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be a part of the movie. Confirmation is awaited on this project.