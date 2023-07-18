Ajmer 92 Director Pushpendra Singh On Claims Of Making A 'propaganda' Film: Just Trying...

Filmmaker Pushpendra Singh's upcoming directorial, Ajmer 92, has been embroiled in controversy since its announcement. The film delves into the tragic incident of several minor girls dying by suicide after being raped in Ajmer in 1992. The trailer of the film was launched on Monday.

Amid backlash and calls for ban, the director finally broke his silence over allegations that the film portrays a particular community in a negative light.

3 things you need to know

Recently, the Rajasthan High Court dismissed a petition seeking a ban on Ajmer 92.

According to the petition, the film is a deliberate attempt to defame the Ajmer Dargah and shows a particular community in a negative light.

Ajmer 92 is slated for July 21 release.

Why is Ajmer 92 receiving backlash?

On July 17, the trailer of Ajmer 92 was unveiled by the makers. It showed the disturbing reality of rape victims being blackmailed by powerful individuals in Ajmer, leading to their tragic deaths in 1992.

The film has faced strong opposition from certain Islamic organisations, including Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, which has called for its ban. The controversy stems from concerns about the portrayal of a community in the film.

The film's cast includes Manoj Joshi, Karan Verma, Rajesh Sharma, Zarina Wahab, Brijendra Kala and Shalini Kapoor. The script is penned by Suraj Pal Rajak, Pushpendra Singh and Gyanendra Pratap Singh.

The description of the trailer on YouTube read that the film captures the suicides of the young victims and the ensuing panic and hysteria in Ajmer. The film aims to empower women, encouraging them to speak out against atrocities they may face.

'We are facing a lot of problems...'

In an interview with ANI, Ajmer 92 director Pushpendra Singh opened up about the challenges he faced in releasing the film due to misconceptions surrounding it. He clarified that the film was not a "propaganda" piece against any community but rather an attempt to depict the harrowing experiences faced by the girls.

(Ajmer 92 is directed by Pushpendra Singh and is based on a true story | Image: Twitter)

The director said that the film aims to portray the pain and suffering of young girls without intending to hurt anyone's sentiments. "We are facing a lot of problems to release this film. Many people think that the film is against a particular community but it is not true. It is not a propaganda film. We are just trying to show what our girls faced. We are trying to show their pain through our film. Our intention is not to hurt the sentiments of people," he said.