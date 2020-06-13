Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Has A Special Request For Alexa, See Post

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her debut with Netflix film Guilty alongside Kiara Advani. She has gained a huge fan following and has been quite active on her social media throughout the lockdown. She recently shared an adorable selfie with her fans and put her savage game on in the caption. Take a look at her post:

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has a request for Alexa

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is seen dressed up in a denim top and is wearing a pair of metallic earrings. With one hand on the side of her, she looks adorable flaunting her straight hair. She wrote in the caption, "Alexa, play everyone who played me 🎮". [sic]

The actor earlier took to her social media to promote sustainable living. She shared a series of images that demonstrated how tiny things that have the potential to make a big difference can be changed in a person's day to day life. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Swipe >>>

Sustainable living isn’t an ‘all or nothing’ game. Take tiny steps and it can actually make a world of a difference without really changing anything in your life

Here are somethings I do, give em a try:

1) use a bamboo toothbrush

2) stop the water from running while I’m brushing/applying shampoo & conditioner

3) unplug and switch off my chargers/AC buttons when they’re not in use

4) go vegan!! I started out as a vegetarian so maybe try that first! You will feel fitter and less sloppy and you’re also being kind to the 🌍

5) shop from local and sustainable brands (know of just 2-3, please send reccos if you have any)

6) carry my own cloth bag when I go grocery shopping

7) carry my own water bottle

8) wash a whole load of clothes at one time instead of wasting water each time

9) switched to cruelty-free makeup (I’ve posted some brand names, happy to share again )

10) foster animals from organisations online and take care of their food and shelter (@bornfreefoundation)".

I obviously have a LOONG way to go, but baby steps I guess.. every little thing we do counts.. happy world environment day kids!! 🌍💜 (via: @wholesomeculture)". [sic]

On the work front, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was last seen Guilty. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the film also starred Kiara Advani and Taher Shabbir. The plot of the film revolved around Nanki whose boyfriend gets accused of sexual assault in the #MeToo era by a small-town girl who has a crush on him. The film focuses on the discovery of who is the liar and who is telling the truth and getting justice for the victim.

Kapoor also appeared in the music video of Tere Do Naina alongside Aparshakti Khurana. Released in May 2019, the song was recorded by Ankit Tiwari. It depicts the love story of Chanchal and Ritu with lyrics penned down by Danish Iqbal Sabri.

