Akshay Kumar And Daughter Nitara Feed Cows At Ranthambore National Park | Watch

Akshay Kumar took to social media on Sunday and gave a glimpse into his recent visit to the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The actor was accompanied by his daughter, Nitara, in the video he shared, which featured the father-daughter duo feeding a few cows. The actor emphasised the importance of nature and animals in the caption he penned down.

Akshay shared a video on his Instagram account on Sunday from his trip to Ranthambore National Park. The video saw the actor petting a cow and feeding it as he then encouraged his daughter to do the same. Although she seemed scared at first and clung to her dad, Akshay held her hand in his and helped her. The video received love from several fans and followers in the comments section.

The actor shed light on the joy he feels when he is able to expose his daughter to the smell of soil and feeding cows. The caption read, "मिट्टी की ख़ुशबू, गाय को चारा देना, पेड़ों की ठंडी हवाएँ…एक अलग ही ख़ुशी है अपने बच्चे को यह सब महसूस करवाने में. अब बस कल उसे जंगल में टाइगर भी दिख जाए तो सोने पे सुहागा! ((The smell of soil, feeding cows, the cool wind from the trees... There's a different kind of joy in making your child experience all this. Now if she sees a Tiger in the jungle tomorrow, it will be the icing on the cake.) Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this."

Akshay Kumar teams up with Emraan Hashmi for 'Selfiee'

Akshay Kumar recently broke the news about his next project, in which he will team up with Emraan Hashmi. The film has been titled Selfiee and will be helmed by Raj Mehta. A short teaser uploaded online saw Kumar playing an instrument as dancers gathered around him.

The Khiladi actor was then joined by Emraan Hashmi, and the duo matched steps to a foot-tapping song together. Filming for the project will begin soon and fans await more details about the film. Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Gorkha, OMG 2 and has other films in the pipeline as well.

