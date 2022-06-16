Akshay Kumar Announces 'Raksha Bandhan' Release Date; To Clash With 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Veteran actor Akshay Kumar, who has many promising films lined up in his kitty, surprised fans on Thursday with the release date of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. The movie, which Aanand L Rai directs, marks Akshay Kumar's second collaboration with co-star Bhumi Pednekar after their 2017 social comedy film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Taking to his Twitter handle on June 16, Akshay Kumar unveiled a surprise for fans as he announced the release date of his upcoming venture, Raksha Bandhan with a sweet video on Twitter. The film, which will serve as a tribute to the beautiful bond between a brother and sister, is slated to release theatrically on August 11, 2022. With the major announcement, it is pertinent to note that the film will clash with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. The Advait Chandan directorial will feature Khan alongside Kareena Kapoor with Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles.

Akshay Kumar announces Raksha Bandhan release date

While announcing the release, Akshay wrote, "Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! #RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August 2022."

Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! ❤️#RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022.#ReturnToFeelings#RakshaBandhan11August pic.twitter.com/nDVOgVz5vJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 16, 2022

Bankrolled by Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films in association with Zee Studios, Raksha Bandhan also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth, and Abhinay Raj Singh in supporting roles.

According to Sacnilk, Raksha Bandhan, which is penned by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, revolves around the love, bonding, and attachment between brother-sister.

Raksha Bandhan to clash with Laal Singh Chaddha

Looking at these major films locking horns at the box office, it will be interesting to see which movie will rake in good business. Given the advantage of a festive weekend on account of Raksha Bandhan, it will be tough to decide which film will mint more money at the ticket windows. This will be the second time when Aamir's upcoming film is witnessing a clash. Earlier, it was supposed to lock horns with Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 before getting postponed.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's last two films, Bachchan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj haven't performed well at the box office. Raksha Bandhan, however, falls in the genre of those films which gave a lot of success to Akshay in the last few years.

IMAGE: Instagram/Aanand.L.Rai/KareenaKapoorKhan