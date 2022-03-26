Akshay Kumar Appreciates 'The Kashmir Files'; Says 'It Came Like A Huge Wave'

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s latest directorial The Kashmir Files has been the much talked about film ever since it was released. The film that stars industry stalwarts including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar, revolves around the agony faced by Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 exodus. Now, after the film opened to great numbers on the box office, it received appreciation from actor Akshay Kumar.

During a recent event in Bhopal, where the Khiladi actor was among the guests present along with Vivek Agnihotri, addressed the film and revealed how it has created a new wave in the industry. Through the film’s storyline, the actor informed how it has brought a new revolution. The film released on March 11 in theatres, has crossed the 200 crore mark and has earned Rs 211 in three weeks of a successful run.

Akshay Kumar praises The Kashmir Files

During an event, Akshay extended his support to the film based on reality and said, “ The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (It’s a different thing that it has also sabotaged my own film)." Thanks @akshaykumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/9fMnisdDzR — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 25, 2022

The director shared the video on Twitter and thanked the Good Newwz actor for his words of appreciation. “Thanks, Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles." Earlier, Akshay had congratulated The Kashmir Files star Anupam Kher for his incredible performance in the movie.

“Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe (sic)," Akshay had tweeted earlier. With Akshay’s latest release Bachchhan Paandey, the business of the film gets affected by the success of The Kashmir Files. As per various media reports, The Kashmir Files' overwhelming performance at the ticket counters has deeply affected the collection of 'Bachchhan Paandey', which was released in the theaters on March 18 on the occasion of Holi.

Despite being a holiday release, the Akshay Kumar starrer has failed to attract people to the theaters. It witnessed a 65-70 per cent drop in its collection from Sunday. The Akshay Kumar-starrer, which was touted to be a blockbuster hit, is now struggling to reach Rs 100 crore mark.





IMAGE: Instagram/AkshayKumar/Facebook/VivekAgnihotri